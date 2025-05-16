Ex-MLB star Rafael Furcal arrested on multiple felony charges, records show

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rafael Furcal, a three-time MLB All-Star and World Series champion, was arrested on multiple charges in Florida on Wednesday, according to online arrest records.

Furcal, 47, was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and throwing deadly missiles into dwellings, public or private, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. Both were second-degree felony charges.

Details about the arrest weren’t immediately available. Fox News Digital reached out to Sunrise Police Department for details.

An attorney wasn’t listed for Furcal.

The former infielder played 14 years in the majors. He made his Major League debut with the Atlanta Braves in 2000 and won the National League Rookie of the Year Award when he hit .295 with 134 hits and 87 runs. He earned his first All-Star appearance with the team in 2003.

He joined the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2006 and played with them until about midway through the 2011 season, when he was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals. He was on the Cardinals’ World Series team in 2011. It was the first and only ring of his career. He was an All-Star in 2012 with the Cardinals.

Furcal played his last year in the majors in 2014 with the Miami Marlins.

He batted .281 with 587 RBI in 1,614 games.