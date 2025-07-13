Ex-MLB star Jimmy Rollins sinks hole-in-one at American Century golf tournament

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jimmy Rollins, a former Philadelphia Phillies shortstop and World Series champion, had reason to celebrate as he participated in the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament on Saturday.

Rollins was at the par-3 12th hole at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Club in Nevada. He took his swing from the tee box, saw his ball hit the green and then roll into the cup. It was the third straight year a hole-in-one has been made at the American Century Championship.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He also received MasterCraft X24 boat for his accomplishment.

“Was the third hole, so I started on the (back nine). And I just got my first hole-in-one and won a boat,” he said, via NBC Sports. “American Century Championship, oh man, this is beautiful.”

He said it was the first hole-in-one he’s ever made.

HOW BRYSON DECHAMBEAU PLANS TO USE AI TO REVOLUTIONIZE GOLF

Rollins was still toward the bottom of the leaderboard as the tournament started back up again on Sunday. Former NHL star Joe Pavelski and ex-U.S. men’s soccer star Taylor Twellman were vying for the lead along with country music artist Jake Owen and Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielmen.

The tournament has been played annually at the course for more than 30 years. The event is a 54-hole Stableford format in which golfers earn points for each hole based on the score to par. The golfer who achieves the most points wins. The tournament also raises money for local charities.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Former tennis star Mardy Fish won the tournament last year.