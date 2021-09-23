Ex-MLB star Darryl Strawberry’s granddaughter found safe after he asked social media for help

The granddaughter of former New York Mets slugger Darryl Strawberry was found safe after he and his daughter, Diamond, pleaded for help finding the teenager in the Nevada area.

Diamond Strawberry, the mother of 14-year-old MyLisa Strawberry, wrote in an Instagram she was found safe.

“MyLisa was found safe!!!! Thank you everyone for helping me find my baby!!!! I couldn’t have done it without you!!! I am forever grateful,” Diamond Strawberry wrote on Instagram. “All the repost and attention that was brought is the reason my baby is HOME!!!”

Darryl and his daughter Diamond Strawberry sounded the alarm on Thursdaynight posting on social media that MyLisa was missing and for anyone to contact the Henderson Police Department with information.

“This is our granddaughter MyLisa who is missing right now! Please Please Pray for us as we desperately need your prayers! Thank You!” Strawberry initially wrote on Instagram.

Diamond Strawberry had a similar message before deleting it and posting the good news that MyLisa was found safe.

Darryl Strawberry was an MLB player from 1983 to 1999, playing for the Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants and New York Yankees.

Diamond Strawberry is the daughter of Darryl and the mother of MyLisa. She was featured on the fifth season of “Love & Hip Hop: New York.”