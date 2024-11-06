Ex-MLB star calls Trump’s re-election the ‘dawn of a new era,’ offers reminder to Democrats

Jonathan Lucroy, a two-time MLB All-Star, gave his take on the presidential election as Fox News projected former President Donald Trump to defeat Vice President Kamala Harris.

Lucroy called Trump’s re-election the “dawn of a new era” in a post on X on Wednesday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“It’s the dawn of a new era. What a blessing to live in this wonderful country where we can vote to make changes every 4 years,” the former Milwaukee Brewers star wrote. “Silent majority spoke up last night. Vehemently rejecting the radical, anti-American policies of the socialist woke.”

Lucroy spoke out against trans inclusion in women’s sports and called the notion “weird.” He also reminded those who voted for the Harris-Walz ticket about what the votes meant.

“A commenter said last night that we ‘auto corrected’ as a nation. The people, WE the people, went and handled up on the plague that was upon us,” he added. “I’m so proud to be an American today. I look forward to watching Trump, Elon, RFK, and others clean up the swamp that is our government.

YANKEES GREAT ROGER CLEMENS FIRES OFF MESSAGE TO THOSE WHO SAID THEY’D LEAVE US IF TRUMP WON ELECTION

“Remember that if you voted for the other side, you were rejected. HARD, and by a SUPER MAJORITY. That means your opinions and emotions weren’t of the people as a whole.

“Maybe it’s time to go home and look into the mirror. Maybe you are listening to the wrong voices. Be open, heal, and don’t be emotional about it.”

Fox News projected Trump to win Pennsylvania and Wisconsin early Wednesday to seal the deal for Trump.

Trump also carried Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Utah, three Nebraska districts, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Alabama, Tennessee, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, West Virginia, Florida and a Maine district.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As of early Wednesday, Trump had 277 electoral votes, and Harris gained 226 electoral votes. Trump was also winning the popular vote with more than 71.1 million votes to Harris’ 66.2 million.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.