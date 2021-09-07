Ex-MLB pitcher Kyle Farnsworth faces backlash over critical tweet of player

Former MLB pitcher Kyle Farnsworth started a firestorm on social media on Monday when he criticized a player for sitting out a game because of “general soreness.”

Farnsworth, who pitched from 1999 to 2014 for nine different teams, wrote that if a player couldn’t play through any type of soreness they shouldn’t be in baseball.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“So I just saw that a MLB player didn’t play today because of general soreness. Are you kidding me. It’s September. Everyone is sore. If you can’t play through soreness, you shouldn’t be playing the sport. SMH!” he tweeted.

While Farnsworth didn’t mention a name in his tweet, many on social media pointed out it may have been about Baltimore Orioles star Trey Mancini. The first baseman is playing his first season in the majors since he was diagnosed and beat stage 3 colon cancer.

BRAVES SIGN RHP MORTON TO $20 MILLION DEAL FOR 2022

Farnsworth was routinely ripped on the app.

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said before Monday’s game against the Kansas City Royals that Mancini was out due to “general soreness.” Last month, Mancini was dealing with a calf issue.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mancini has played in 128 games and is hitting .262 with 21 home runs. He’s in line for a Comeback Player of the Year award due to his performance this season.

The Orioles are 49-93.