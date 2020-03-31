Ex-MLB catcher Paul Lo Duca rips Alex Rodriguez in radio interview

Former MLB catcher Paul Lo Duca came after Alex Rodriguez on Monday during a radio interview, dubbing the former New York Yankees star “one of the fakest people out there.”

Lo Duca said in an interview on WFAN 660 in New York City he had trouble comprehending how Rodriguez was able to go from public enemy No. 1 in the sports world to a hero.

METS’ PETE ALONSO DEFENDS NOAH SYNDERGAARD UNDERGOING ELBOW SURGERY AMID CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

“Kudos to him on his career after baseball and what he’s done for people,” Lo Duca said. “But, I’m sorry, I’m not a fan and never will be. I think he’s one of the fakest people out there. … The way he gets put on a pedestal now is beyond me.”

AS MLB PONDERS POST-VIRUS SEASON, PLAYERS WORRY ABOUT HEALTH

Since leaving baseball, Rodriguez did a complete 180 on his public image. He became a baseball analyst on Fox Sports 1 and ESPN, was a guest shark on the ABC show “Shark Tank” and is engaged to singer Jennifer Lopez.

Lo Duca said he didn’t like Rodriguez comparing the Houston Astros’ cheating scandal to his own. Rodriguez was suspended for 162 games in 2013 for his role in the biogenesis scandal.

“For him to come out and talk about scandals … those two negatives make no positives,” the former All-Star catcher said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Lo Duca played 11 years in the majors with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Florida Marlins, New York Mets and Washington Nationals.