A former Kansas Jayhawks football player alleged the school offered him about $50,000 in benefits to keep quiet about harassment toward him from other members of the team.

Caperton Humphrey told the Kansas City Star in a bombshell report Sunday he had a few incidents with players on the team and reporting the run-ins with officials from the school did nothing to calm the tensions down.

Humphrey joined the football team in 2017 as a walk-on and then received a scholarship to play.

He said the feud with some of the football players in his apartment led to the players threatening him in 2019, his father and his 15-year-old brother.

He said in February 2019 someone had loosened the lug nuts on his tires. He reported the incident to the police but no charges were filed due to lack of evidence.

Humphrey told the Kansas City Star he alerted university officials about the harassment and that he had seen someone selling drugs out of the apartment where they all lived. Les Miles, who was the high-profile new hire at the time, allegedly told the players to work it out at practice during full-contact drills.

Humphrey said the school offered to pay his tuition and his monthly stipend of $1,289 if he took his classes from home in West Virginia and agreed to keep quiet about the alleged harassment. The school also agreed to reimburse Humphrey for his trip back home and pay to ship his belongings to him from a storage unit. His items were reportedly worth a little over $50,000.

“They bought him off. That’s what they did,” Jamie Humphrey, Caperton’s father, told the paper. “They bought him off to keep his mouth shut.”

According to The Star, the deal was signed in April 2019.

Caperton’s father said his son battled depression after his time with the Jayhawks and the family is considering a lawsuit.

“Les Miles and Jeff Long swept this under the rug and tried to buy our silence,” he said. “This is how they operated while representing Kansas.”

A university compliance director and other athletics officials declined the paper’s request for comment. Miles and athletic director Long didn’t respond to requests. Two of the four football players accused of harassment declined to comment to the paper.

Miles coached the Jayhawks in 2019 and 2020. David Beaty coached the team from 2015 to 2018. Beaty was not implicated in the report.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.