Ex-Jets coach Rex Ryan gives sly reaction to Patriots’ decision to hire Mike Vrabel

Former New York Jets head coach Rex Ryan expressed hope he would get a chance to face off against Mike Vrabel and the New England Patriots during the 2025 season.

Ryan reacted on ESPN to the Patriots’ decision to hire Vrabel as the team’s head coach on Sunday. It came one week after New England fired Jerod Mayo.

“Hopefully, I can kick this guy’s a– twice a year,” he said with a smile.

Ryan had interviewed to be the Jets’ head coach and suggested he was the favorite to land the job. He would replace Robert Saleh, who was fired in the middle of the season, and interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich, who replaced Saleh.

“The reason I think I’m going to get it is because I’m the best guy for it. It ain’t close,” he said, via ESPN. “The thing you have to do is, you have to connect with your football team, you have to connect with your fan base. The way they play, that’s the most important thing. It’s not just the Xs and Os and all that.”

Aside from showing his confidence, Ryan even offered a pitch – one that took direct aim at quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“Clearly, when you have a guy that doesn’t show up for mandatory minicamp – and, by the way, he’s your quarterback, coming off an injury – I think that’s an absolutely ridiculous message you send to the team,” Ryan said of Rodgers missing mandatory minicamp over the summer for a trip to Egypt.

“If he comes back, things would be different. If he’s back, it ain’t gonna be the country club, show up whenever the hell you want to show up. That ain’t gonna happen. I’ll just leave it at that.”

Ryan was 46-50 as the Jets’ head coach and was the last to lead the Jets to the playoffs.

