Ex-Jazz player says city of Chicago tried to play defense with Playboy models, cake

Not only did the Utah Jazz have to go up against one of the greatest players in NBA history in Michael Jordan, but one former player revealed the city of Chicago also tried its hardest to play defense.

Antoine Carr was already a veteran when he joined the Jazz during the 1994-95 season. He had a chance to play against the Bulls in both the 1997 and 1998 NBA Finals. He said playing against the Bulls during that time was interesting for a few reasons.

“The toughest part about playing the Bulls was always trying to figure out how to play them and deal with the referees at the same time. Because, you know, if you touch Jordan, you’re getting a foul,” Carr told ESPN on Friday.

He added that the city tried to provide an assist.

“One thing I did enjoy about playing the Bulls that was different was the city of Chicago was always trying to do something, too,” Carr said. “You’d be in your hotel room the night before a Finals game in Chicago and all of a sudden a Playboy model would show up at your door with a cake. That happened to me more than once.

“…They show up in a trench coat, and when they get to present you with your cake the coat comes off and it’s ‘Welcome to Chicago!’ But if you’re a young man and all you can think of the night before the Finals is a beautiful girl now, that’s going to throw you all the way off. It didn’t work on me. It was good cake, though.”

The Jazz couldn’t get past in either of the NBA Finals series even as Jordan got “food poisoning” eating pizza from a Salt Lake City shop during the ’97 Finals.