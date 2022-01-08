The New York Giants are about to enter another offseason of uncertainty after another losing season, their fifth straight without a playoff appearance.

The Giants have only made the playoffs twice since losing in the divisional round after the 2008 regular season. They won the 2012 Super Bowl and lost a wild-card game after the 2016 regular season.

Since the Tom Coughlin era ended following the 2015 season, New York is on its third coach and could be on its fourth entering the 2022 season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The situation with the Giants is not sitting well with former Giants running back Tiki Barber. Barber suggested on “The DA Show” that the Giants are “in one of the worst situations in football.”

“You’re going to have a new GM who didn’t pick the head coach, who hasn’t really shown that he can be a great coach yet,” Barber said referring to rumors team co-owner John Mara is going to keep coach Joe Judge and fire general manager Dave Gettleman.

RUSSELL WILSON BRUSHES TRADE RUMORS ASIDE, EXPRESSES DESIRE TO WIN MORE TITLES IN SEATTLE

“That head coach and GM also haven’t picked the quarterback in Daniel Jones. There’s no loyalty to anybody on any level. That makes it really hard to operate. At the bare minimum, Judge has to remake this staff … One of the biggest faults of the hiring of Judge was that they let him build a staff that has no experience coaching in the NFL.”

Barber finished his playing career as one of the top running backs in Giants history. He was a three-time Pro Bowler and one-time First Team All-Pro selection between 1997 and 2006. He finished his career with 10,449 rushing yards and 55 rushing touchdowns.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

New York will have to decide soon what it’s going to do with Judge, Gettleman and even Jones. The quarterback will return from a neck injury in 2022, and it’s unclear whether the Giants will pick up his fifth-year option.