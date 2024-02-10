Ex-Giants coach Wink Martindale to join Michigan football after tumultuous end in New York: reports

Following a tumultuous end to his time with the New York Giants, former defensive coordinator Wink Martindale is heading to Michigan.

Martindale, who resigned from his position after two seasons with the organization last month, is expected to sign a deal with the Michigan Wolverines to replace former defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, who followed head coach Jim Harbaugh to the NFL, according to multiple reports.

The deal is still in the process of being finalized, according to ESPN.

Martindale is an obvious choice to replace Minter. He spent four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens during Martindale’s tenure there. Minter left in 2021 to serve as the defensive coordinator at Vanderbilt before working under Harbaugh the following year.

Minter was the second member of the Michigan football program to join the veteran head coach following his return to the NFL.

Ben Herbert was announced as the Los Angeles Chargers‘ strength and conditioning coach last week

News of Martindale’s resignation from the Giants last month followed head coach Brian Daboll’s remarks that Martindale would likely return.

“It’s my expectation that they’re going to come back,” Daboll said of him and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.

“I think they’re good coaches, so it’ll be good to have some continuity and bring them back. I know Wink talks about this as a destination place and things like that. It’s good. I appreciate how hard they work, their commitment to the team, so that’s my plan.”

The shake-up came after New York allowed a league-high 85 sacks, 20 more than any other team in the league.

