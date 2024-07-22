Ex-ESPN star Keith Olbermann offers ‘advice’ to Trump as he again questions whether ex-president was shot

Former ESPN broadcaster Keith Olbermann offered “advice” to former President Trump after current President Biden withdrew from his re-election campaign and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party’s potential nominee.

Olbermann again raised questions about whether Trump was actually shot in the assassination attempt on him at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania last weekend.

“Advice to Trump: Flee. Now,” he wrote after offering a “reminder” about the Trump assassination attempt.

“A reminder that there is STILL no evidence Trump was hit by a bullet and STILL lots of evidence he’s lying about it.”

Olbermann’s questions persisted Saturday after Congressman Ronny Jackson, who served as physician to the president during the Trump administration, said in a statement Saturday he evaluated the former president in Bedminster, New Jersey, last week.

Jackson said Trump sustained a gunshot wound to the right ear from a high-powered rifle used by the would-be assassin.

“The bullet track produced a 2 cm-wide wound that extended down to the cartilaginous surface of the ear,” the physician said. “There was initially significant bleeding, followed by marked swelling of the entire upper ear. The swelling has since resolved, and the wound is beginning to granulate and heal properly.

“Based on the highly vascular nature of the ear, there is still intermittent bleeding requiring a dressing to be in place. Given the broad and blunt nature of the wound itself, no sutures were required.”

Olbermann responded critically on X.

“In brief: Ronny Jackson isn’t a doctor. Which is perfect, because Trump wasn’t hit by a bullet,” he wrote.

Trump, who had a bandage over his right ear at the Republican National Convention earlier this week, recalled being wounded by the would-be assassin at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. He said last week he was “struck by a bullet.”

