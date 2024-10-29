Ex-ESPN star Bomani Jones challenges Nick Bosa to ‘speak up’ after Bosa wore MAGA hat

The San Francisco 49ers got back in the win column Sunday, but the 30-24 win over the Dallas Cowboys was largely overshadowed by what transpired in a live television postgame interview.

While Brock Purdy, George Kittle and Isaac Guerendo were being interviewed on the field, teammate Nick Bosa interrupted. Instead of speaking during his brief appearance, Bosa pointed to a white hat he was wearing that featured the slogan “Make America Great Again,” former President Trump’s campaign catchphrase.

Bosa was later asked about sending a political message on the field, but he declined to elaborate.

“I’m not going to talk too much about it, but it’s an important time,” Bosa said.

Longtime sports broadcaster Bomani Jones challenged Bosa to “speak up.”

Jones noted that Bosa made the decision to show his support for a political candidate in a public forum.

“Somebody asked him about it in the press conference after the game. I mean, he was putting on for Trump. What do you mean you aren’t gonna talk too much about it, partner? You made that call; you did that. You brought us here. You decided that you wanted to put that out there, and that’s an important time,” Jones said on the latest edition of “The Right Time with Bomani Jones.”

“Now, to me, the question to ask there is why is it an important time? Because I don’t know that dude.”

Jones added that he is intrigued by “what Nick Bosa thinks” and wanted to know more, considering the NFL star’s actions suggested that he was seeking attention.

49ERS' NICK BOSA GETS SUPPORT FROM NFL GREAT AFTER FLASHING MAGA HAT

“Last thing I’m gonna pretend I know anything about is what Nick Bosa thinks,” Jones said. “On the media end, it becomes important to ask people questions when they ask for attention. He wanted the attention for what he did. Give it to him. I’m not telling that man to shut up and rush the passer. No, I’m telling him to do the opposite. I’m saying speak up, playboy. I can’t really understand what it is that you’re talking about, but I’d like to know a little bit more about your position. Could you tell me, please?”

While the NFL did not hand down any punishment in the hours immediately after Bosa’s actions, the 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year may have violated a league rule.

Rule 5, Section 4, Article 8 of the NFL’s rulebook states, “The league will not grant permission for any club or player to wear, display, or otherwise convey messages, through helmet decals, arm bands, jersey patches, mouthpieces, or other items affixed to game uniforms or equipment, which relate to political activities or causes, other non-football events, causes or campaigns, or charitable causes or campaigns.”

The league did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

It wasn’t the first time Bosa has gone public with his support for Trump. In 2019, he revealed he removed posts related to the politician from his X account, formerly Twitter, leading up to the NFL Draft. Bosa was the second overall selection in the 2019 draft.

