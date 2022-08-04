Ex-Cowboys linebacker Rolando McClain arrested on gun, drug charges: report

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested in Alabama over the weekend on gun and drug charges, according to multiple reports.

McClain, who last played in the NFL in 2015, was arrested on Saturday night on charges of speeding, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit, and misdemeanor unlawful possession of marijuana, TMZ Sports reported, citing the Moulton Police Department.

The former 2010 first-round draft pick out of Alabama was reportedly speeding on Alabama 157 at around 9:30 p.m. when officers initiated a traffic stop, Capt. Russell Graham told AL.com.

The officer on the scene detected the smell of marijuana and asked McClain, who was with another passenger in the vehicle, to step out. The former NFL player informed the officer that there was a handgun in the car, which was later located in the door of the driver’s side, according to reports.

A bag of marijuana was also reportedly found inside a pack of chewing tobacco, although it was not immediately clear how much.

According to the report, McClain’s bond was set at $1,000, and he has since been released from jail.

McClain was drafted by the Raiders with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft. He spent three years in Oakland before signing with the Baltimore Ravens in 2013. He announced his retirement before the start of the season but later joined the Cowboys in 2014.

He was suspended multiple times before the NFL indefinitely suspended him in 2016. He was later released by the Cowboys before his suspension was lifted in 2019. He finished his career with 407 total tackles, 9.5 sacks and just one touchdown.