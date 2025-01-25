Ex-Commanders owner Dan Snyder ‘hates’ seeing team one win away from Super Bowl: report

The Washington Commanders are just a win away from reaching Super Bowl LIX, as they head to Philadelphia to face their NFC East-rival Eagles in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.

It’s been more than a quick turnaround for this franchise, as quarterback Jayden Daniels, the team’s No. 2 overall selection, and the new coaching staff headed by Dan Quinn have completely revitalized the Commanders to the point where they could be competing for the Vince Lombardi Trophy in New Orleans next month.

But one person in particular doesn’t seem to like watching this incredible NFL storyline unfold. That’s because he used to own the team.

ESPN reports Dan Snyder, the disgraced former owner of the Commanders, doesn’t like seeing the franchise succeeding without him.

The report states that, during a dinner with associates in London, where he mostly lives now, the Commanders were naturally brought up in the conversation. When one of those associates returned to the States, a colleague of theirs asked what Snyder thought about the team, which also had a first-year GM in Adam Peters build out a roster that was playing well at that time during the regular season.

“He f—ing hates it,” the associate of Snyder’s said to the colleague.

Snyder sold the Commanders under duress, as significant scandals regarding workplace culture, including sexual harassment and a toxic work environment, were on public display. An NFL investigation was conducted which resulted in findings that supported the allegations, leading to pressure from all directions to sell.

Snyder eventually sold the franchise that he controlled since May 1999 for a record $6 billion to Josh Harris and a group of limited partners, which includes David Blitzer, who together own the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL’s New Jersey Devils. Magic Johnson is also in the ownership group.

While he didn’t want to sell the franchise, Snyder was pressured by his fellow owners, whom he wasn’t in good standing with in the first place. There were even reports in 2022 stating that Snyder had told some close associates that he had dirt on commissioner Roger Goodell and fellow owners, including Dallas Cowboys’ Jerry Jones.

“They can’t f— with me,” Snyder reportedly said, accordig to ESPN.

But the sale went through after Harris got around 20 partners to put up the capital, and the experienced sports team owner set out to change the culture within the team on all fronts. And that seems to be going faster than expected on the performance aspect.

It seems that Peters and the rest of the organization hit the nail on the head, with Daniels, the Heisman Trophy winner out of LSU, who has shown poise, leadership and clutch play to go along with what can clearly be seen on the gridiron: A dual-threat quarterback who has quickly become a star.

The Commanders didn’t just go 12-5 during the regular season to earn a wild card spot, and they didn’t just take down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road to win their first playoff game since 1999 – the year Snyder bought the team. They had the upset of the year, dropping 45 points on the Detroit Lions to beat the NFC’s No. 1 seed on the road at Ford Field, shocking a team that many believed to be destined for New Orleans.

Washington are searching for its first Super Bowl appearance since 1991, a game in which they won after going 14-2 during the regular season. While the Commanders are focused on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in a third meeting with the Eagles this season, the future is certainly bright, with this only being the first year of a whole new regime.

Meanwhile, ESPN reports that Snyder has been selling off his U.S. real estate holdings and conducts most of his business from the United Kingdom. They also have sources saying he wants to buy into a Premier League soccer club, but he’s not expected to own a sports team anytime soon.

ESPN adds that Snyder is “in denial” about what led to the pressure to sell, and a person close to him says he has “sadness – for himself.”

“It’s killing him . . . It’s devastating him,” the person said.

Commanders kick off against Saquon Barkley and the Eagles on Sunday at 3 p.m. to determine who will represent the NFC in Super Bowl LIX.

