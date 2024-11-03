Ex-college football star Brady Quinn rips Penn State for ‘atrocious’ play-calling in latest loss to Ohio State

The James Franklin-led Penn State football team is under scrutiny once again after coming up short against its top rival.

The Nittany Lions entered Saturday’s game against Ohio State as the third-ranked team in the nation.

But the fourth-ranked Buckeyes left Beaver Stadium with a 20-13 victory. Franklin is in his 11th season as Penn State’s head coach, and his team has lost eight straight to Ohio State.

Since defeating the Buckeyes in 2016, Franklin’s teams have knocked off just two opponents ranked in the top 10.

Penn State’s struggles in the red zone exacerbated Saturday’s frustrations. In the fourth quarter, the Nittany Lions had a first and goal from the 3-yard line. After failing to gain much ground on three consecutive rushing attempts, a fourth down pass went incomplete. The turnover on downs helped Ohio State secure its 12th win in the last 13 meetings.

On four trips to the red zone, Penn State was able to come away with two field goals for six points. Shortly after the game, FOX Sports college football analyst Brady Quinn took aim at the Penn State coaching staff’s decision-making.

Quinn said Nittany Lions tight end Tyler Warren should have gotten more opportunities to get involved during the game.

“That play-calling, to me, was atrocious,” Quinn said on the FOX postgame show. “Tyler Warren had 88 scrimmage yards in the second half and is not targeted once in four plays? He got you down there with a 33-yard rush, and you don’t have one touch for him? I’m beside myself for Penn State fans for that reason.”

Warren finished the game with 47 receiving yards. He also rushed three times for 47 yards.

Penn State will look to get back on the winning track when it hosts Washington Nov. 9.

Penn State will look to get back on the winning track when it hosts Washington Nov. 9.