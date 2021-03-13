Ex-Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick arrested on gun, drug charge in South Carolina

Former Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick was arrested in South Carolina Friday after police say they found him asleep in a car with a gun on his lap.

Kendrick, 20, was charged with unlawful carrying of a handgun after Rock Hill Police found him asleep in his girlfriend’s car at around 3 a.m with “a black Glock 19 9mm semi-automatic pistol sitting in his lap,” the Rock Hill Herald reported, citing law enforcement and an arrest warrant.

He was also issued a citation for simple possession of marijuana and booked into the Rock Hill jail. He was released later that day on a personal recognizance bond, according to the report.

Kendrick entered Clemson as a five-star recruit in 2018. He played in nine games this past season where he totaled 18 tackles, one sack, an interception and a fumble recovery.

Many thought Kendrick would declare for the 2021 draft but instead, he announced that he would be playing his senior year. Just last month he was dismissed from Clemson’s program for unknown reasons.

“Really not much to say about that other than he’s not with us anymore, but also to say I love D.K.,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said at the time, according to the New York Post. “Man, he’s a young man that I’ve always loved as a football player. He’s got a really good heart. He’s never been a disrespectful young man or anything like that. Just sometimes there just needs to be a change.”

He was suspended one game last season but still earned first-team All-ACC player honors. If found guilty on the weapons charge, he could face up to one year in jail.