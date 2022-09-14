Ex-Chiefs coach’s plea deal in 2021 crash ‘slap on the wrist,’ mom of seriously injured girl says

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The mother of a young girl who was seriously injured in a DWI crash involving former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid slammed the plea deal he received in the incident.

Reid, the 37-year-old son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, pleaded guilty to felony driving while intoxicated resulting in serious physical injury on Monday. He could receive a sentence of up to four years in prison. He faced up to seven years in prison before the deal.

Felicia Miller, the mother of now 7-year-old Ariel Young who suffered a traumatic brain injury in the February 2021 crash, slammed the plea deal in an interview on “Good Morning America” on Wednesday.

“He’s just getting a slap on the wrist. If anybody else had did that, if we did that. If any of us hit his car being drunk and hit his car and injured one of his kids, we would’ve been in jail,” she said.

Miller recounted the harrowing details of finding her daughter entangled in the backseat wreckage when Reid’s pickup truck slammed into her vehicle on an interstate entrance ramp in Missouri outside Arrowhead Stadium. Investigators said Reid was intoxicated going around 84 mph when the crash occurred.

“I was just freaking out and then finally, we find her, because she’s buried under the seats,” Miller said. “When I got her outta the car, she was stiff, she was just like a stiff board.”

Ariel was in a coma for about 2 weeks, and when she woke up, her daughter did not know who her mother was and did not remember the crash.

“She didn’t know who I was, so as I’m trying to touch my baby, like, ‘Hey, baby,’ she was, you know, moving away. She didn’t recognize me,” Miller said.

Reid pleaded guilty on Monday. Circuit Judge Charles McKenzie made clear to Reid he could serve a short period of time in prison and then be placed on probation if he qualifies for good behavior.

His sentencing is set for Oct. 28.

“I really regret what I did,” Reid said. “I made a huge mistake. I apologize to the family. I didn’t mean to hurt anyone.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.