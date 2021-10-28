Ex-Bulls star Joakim Noah remembers Derrick Rose ACL tear just as vividly as 9/11 attacks

Former Chicago Bulls star Joakim Noah said he remembers Derrick Rose’s catastrophic torn ACL injury during the 2012 NBA playoffs, and it was just as vivid to him as the 9/11 terror attacks.

Noah made the comparison in an interview with ESPN in a story published Thursday as the Bulls were getting set to pay tribute to the former All-Star center. Rose was one of the best players in the NBA up until the 2012 playoffs, during which he suffered the injury.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“We really believed we were gonna win that championship. That was our time. Derrick represented that much hope. Every time he stepped onto the court, we had the most special player in the world. That’s a lot of hope to carry on one person,” Noah told ESPN.

“When I found out Derrick tore his ACL, I remember the smells, who I was with, everything. I had the same feeling of when I saw the plane hit the tower [on Sept. 11, 2001]. People will be like, ‘He’s crazy for saying that.’ No. I’m telling you how I felt.”

KNICKS’ DERRICK ROSE PLANS ON PLAYING FOR A LONG TIME: ‘I’M GOING TO TRY TO TOM BRADY THIS THING’

Noah and Rose represented one of the best defensive and offensive combinations the Bulls have had since the Michael Jordan era. Thursday night, the Bulls are set to celebrate Noah’s career.

“I’m truly humbled to be honored by both the team and city that I have always loved and respected,” Noah said in a statement. “Even more so to be able to celebrate tonight with family, friends, former players and coaches, and most of all — the Bulls fans who helped drive my energy throughout my years in a Bulls uniform at the United Center. It means so much to me that I’m now a Bull for life.”

“I love you all and am thrilled tonight to solidify my continued connection with the Bulls and the city of Chicago, in this new chapter of my life.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Bulls are set to play the New York Knicks. Rose and former Bulls coach, Tom Thibodeau, now-Knicks coach, will be there.