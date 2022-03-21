Ex-Bears star Allen Robinson thanks the fans for four-year run

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Newly acquired Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson has long been a talented skill player on below-average offenses.

As part of the Chicago Bears for the past four seasons, Robinson had his run-ins with coaching and the front office.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Still, the wideout remembered his tenure with the Bears fondly.

On Sunday, Robinson tweeted out a message to the Bears fanbase now that his four-year run with the Bears is at an end.

Robinson agreed to join the Rams on Thursday. He wrote:

As a lead target for the Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars the past eight seasons, Robinson’s individual skill always played through uneven quarterback play.

Robinson has recorded three seasons of 1,100+ receiving yards playing with QBs such as Blake Bortles, Mitch Trubisky and Nick Foles.

Los Angeles may prove to be the perfect destination for Robinson. Joining a team that has elevated veteran receivers in the past –most recently with Odell Beckham, Jr. –Robinson becomes part of the Rams’ mission for a consecutive Super Bowl title.

In 2020, Robinson recorded 102 catches, 1,205 receiving yards and four touchdowns for the Bears.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Even with the departure of longtime Ram wideout Robert Woods, Sean McVay and the offense can expect the offense to stay at a championship caliber with the addition of Robinson.