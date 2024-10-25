Ex-Astros player calls sign-stealing whistleblower a ‘crap’ teammate, suggests Yankees may be guilty, too

The New York Yankees-Houston Astros rivalry is still hot and heavy.

The Yanks are in theirfirst World Series since 2009, and Yankees general manager Brian Cashman suggested that if the Astros had not cheated in 2017, the Yanks’ return would have been sooner.

“I hate the 15-year thing because it completely forgets and discounts that some other organizations cheated us when we were all the way in the end,” Cashman said on MLB Network’s “High Heat” Wednesday.

“I don’t think it accurately reflects history.”

The Astros stole signs throughout that season, banging on trash cans to alert players which pitch was coming. It’s speculated the cheating continued well beyond that season.

But one member of that 2017 Astros team seems to think Cashman might have some skeletons in his closet.

Josh Reddick caught wind of Cashman’s comments and responded.

“Hey Brian, why did your team score less than 5 runs at Minute Maid but scored all those runs in New York,” Reddick posted on X. The Yankees lost all four games in Houston but won all three in the Bronx.

Another user asked Reddick to reveal how other teams, apparently including the Yankees, cheated, but he declined because he is “not a snitch.”

That same user, though, went back to Reddick.

“So what ? You’re out of the game. Your former teammate [Mike Fiers] didn’t give a [poop emoji] when he leaked the trash can system. What makes it different from you being a ‘snitch’ vs spreading the truth.”

Fiers was the scheme’s whistleblower, reporting it in November 2019.

“That’s bc he was a [poop emoji] teammate even before snitching,” Reddick replied.

The Astros beat the Yanks in the 2019 ALCS, but it’s been speculated that Jose Altuve was wearing a wire during his walk-off home run. Three years later, though, long after punishments were handed down, Houston swept the Yanks in the ALCS again.

The Yanks didn’t have to worry about Houston this year. The Astros were swept by the Detroit Tigers in the wild-card round this year.

