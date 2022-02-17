Ex-Angels employee convicted of providing drugs that led to Tyler Skaggs’s overdose death

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Los Angeles Angels employee Eric Kay was convicted on Thursday of providing pitcher Tyler Skaggs the drugs that caused him to overdose and die.

Kay was convicted of drug distribution resulting in death and drug conspiracy after the government alleged that he gave Skaggs counterfeit oxycodone pills which also contained fentanyl.

The former Angels employee now faces up to life in prison and will be sentenced on June 28.

