Ex-Alabama basketball player Darius Miles allegedly killed woman ‘because she wouldn’t talk to him,’ mom says

The mother of a 23-year-old Alabama woman who was shot and killed in an incident allegedly involving two men, including former Crimson Tide basketball player Darius Miles, broke her silence on her daughter’s death on social media.

DeCarla Cotton wrote on her Facebook that her daughter, Jamea Jonae Harris, was shot and killed because her daughter wouldn’t talk to Miles.

“Took my baby life because she wouldn’t talk to him!!!!” she wrote in a post about the story from WBRC-TV.

Miles, 21, and Michael Lynn Davis, 20, were arrested in the shooting and charged with capital murder.

“Darius Miles and his family are heartbroken tonight over the death of Jamea Jonae Harris,” attorney William C. White II said in a statement to Fox News Digital. “While Darius has been accused of being involved with this tragedy, he maintains his innocence and looks forward to his day in court. Our firm’s own investigation is ongoing, and no further statement will be made at this time.”

Tuscaloosa Police Capt. Jack Kennedy said the driver of another vehicle, in which Harris was a passenger, approached campus police near Bryant-Denny stadium at around 1:45 a.m., saying that someone had shot into the vehicle and that he fired back. One of the suspects was wounded and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police didn’t say who was hurt.

Miles was dismissed from the men’s basketball team after it was revealed he was allegedly involved in the shooting. Earlier Saturday, he was ruled out for the rest of the season with an ankle injury.

“The University of Alabama’s utmost priority is the safety and well-being of the campus community,” the school said. “We are grieved by the incident that occurred near campus last night and extend our deepest condolences to the victim’s family and friends.”

“We are grateful for the quick and thorough response of law enforcement and emergency response teams, and we will continue to fully support the ongoing investigation. We were made aware of the recent charge against student-athlete Darius Miles; he has been removed from campus and is no longer a member of the Alabama men’s basketball team.”

Miles appeared to be crying and talking to someone outside the Tuscaloosa County Jail, according to AL.com.

“I love you,” he could be heard saying. “I love you more than you can imagine.”

Miles was with the team for Alabama’s 106-66 win over LSU earlier Saturday.

A GoFundMe was set up to help support Harris’ 5-year-old son, Kaine.

“I was asked to up this fundraiser to assist with the care of my daughters son Kaine,” the description reads. “Her life was taken from her at the young age of 23 in a senseless cowardly act. She leaves behind a five year old son that will never know how beautiful his mother was inside and out. She had a heart of gold and was loved by all. It’s no way to express how much she will be missed! I thank everyone that has reached out with their prayers and condolences and I appreciate however you would like to help.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.