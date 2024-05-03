Ex-49ers star discusses state of team after another crushing Super Bowl: ‘They have everything they need’

For the second time in four years, the San Francisco 49ers blew a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Niners have made it to the NFC championship game three straight years, and in each of their last seven playoff appearances.

They found a diamond in the rough with quarterback Brock Purdy, taking him with the last pick of the NFL Draft in 2022, and they figure to be in the fold once again, vying for that coveted Lombardi Trophy they last won in the mid-1990s.

Despite no ring to show for it in recent years, ex-Niners star tight end Vernon Davis says they’ve become a staple and an organization others should strive to be.

“I think they’re doing some wonderful things, man. To make it to the postseason year after year, it speaks volumes about who they are as an organization, as a team,” Davis told Fox News Digital in a recent interview. “Now, all they have to do is just keep plugging away. They have everything that they need. Eventually, something is going to be a shift, and they’re going to win a Super Bowl. They just got to keep doing what they’re doing. Everything they did last year, do it again.”

Of course, the clock is ticking, though, amid trade rumors surrounding both Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel. Aiyuk, who is in line for a new deal, has been speculated to be on the trade block for some time, and the Niners drafting Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall in the first round didn’t help matters.

“It’s going to be difficult, but I think, at the end of the day, it becomes a [numbers] game,” Davis said. “How much money [do] they have in the cap to Deebo and [Aiyuk]? It’s all a numbers game at the end of the day.”

So, where does all that money go? He thinks it will go to Purdy.

“He’s proven. He puts the numbers up.”

He sure does. Since taking over, Purdy has gone 21-6 as a starter, completing 68.7% of his passes for 5,654 yards, 44 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. Purdy was named to the Pro Bowl last season and finished fourth in the MVP voting.

But a team’s greatest gift is having a franchise quarterback on a rookie deal; Purdy is entering his third NFL season and set to be a restricted free agent following the 2025 campaign.

There may be some shaking up in the somewhat near future, but it seems like Davis knows what it takes to win a Super Bowl in the Bay. He was just one win away from having a ring of his own in the 2012 season.

So, it’s best that they probably listen to his advice.

