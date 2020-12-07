Evander Holyfield on Mike Tyson rematch: 'I think it's gonna happen'

Almost 25 years after having his ear bitten, Evander Holyfield says he’s close to negotiating a rematch with Mike Tyson.

The 58-year-old former heavyweight champion told TMZ Sports on Sunday that his team has been in contact with Tyson about setting up a date for an exhibition match.

“I’m a very confident person,” Holyfield said. “I think it’s gonna happen.”

The last time both fighters met was in June 1997 for the WBA Heavyweight Championship title. Tyson was disqualified in the third round after famously biting into Holyfield’s ear. The duo only fought one time before in 1996 when Holyfield won in 11 rounds by way of TKO.

If the two do meet, it’s safe to say Tyson has the advantage this time after training for months for his exhibition match against Roy Jones Jr. last month.

Holyfield should also be cautious if he does step back in the ring with Tyson. The Hall of Fame boxer told legendary sportscaster Jim Gray recently that he “might do it again” if the two ever met.

“I hope not,” Tyson said. “I say, ‘No, never ever again.’ But I might do it again. Well if he does what he was doing to get bitten, I would bite him again. Yeah.”

He continued: “I bit him because I wanted to kill him … I was really mad about my head being bumped and everything. I really lost consciousness of the whole fight. It took me out of my fight plan and everything.”

