ESPN’s Todd McShay stepping away from role to focus on health, family

ESPN’s Todd McShay announced that he is stepping away from his role as a college football reporter after fans expressed their concern for him when he made an appearance during the Alabama-Miami game last weekend.

While McShay was reporting from the sideline during the game, viewers tuning in noticed that something looked off with him.

On Tuesday, McShay, 44, tweeted that he is focusing on his health.

“I am going to take some time away to focus on my health and my family,” McShay wrote. “Thank you ESPN for being so supportive and for all the well wishes – I can’t wait to be back on the sidelines soon.”

ESPN also put out a statement saying, “Todd has ESPN’s full support as he steps away at this time to focus on his health and his family.”

McShay’s colleagues at ESPN and other rival networks also reacted to the news.

In early 2020, McShay tested positive for COVID-19 and was removed as a sideline reporter during a game in November due to an unknown illness. McShay – along with Mel Kiper Jr. – is the face of the network’s NFL Draft coverage.