ESPN’s Paul Finebaum says Urban Meyer will ‘flame out’ with Jaguars

It’s not about if, but when, Urban Meyer will burn out with the Jaguars.

That’s what ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum believes.

“I’ll try not to sound like a broken record, but this is not going to work,” Finebaum said on ESPN’s “Get Up.” “It may work short-term because he has Trevor Lawrence and you can build a team, but ultimately, Urban Meyer is going to flame out. … It’s already happening. This guy does not get along with rules.

“He does not like to be told what to do. It didn’t work at Florida when he fled, it didn’t work at Ohio State when he battled the administration and finally walked off, or was pushed out, and it’s not going to work here.”

Finebaum was specifically referring to Meyer and the Jaguars getting hit with $300K worth of fines by the NFL for OTA violations. But, more than that, Meyer has had a shelf life at other big jobs, at Florida and Ohio State, and has never coached in the NFL before.