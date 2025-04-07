ESPN’s Jay Williams likens Luka Doncic’s play to stock market dip after Trump’s tariffs

An ESPN pundit believes the stock market and Luka Doncic are both headed in the wrong direction.

The stock market has taken some hits since President Donald Trump took office – it’s now below 40,000 after a rough last couple days.

The market’s hit came amid Trump’s tariffs on what he dubbed “Liberation Day.”

But even though he had a change of scenery to a legitimate playoff contender, Doncic hasn’t exactly excelled since joining the Los Angeles Lakers.

He’s shooting 41.5% from the floor since the big trade, which is down roughly 6.5 percentage points from his time in Dallas. He’s also shooting just 25% from three in his last five games.

Jay Williams is concerned, and he used his analysis on Doncic to take a jab at Trump and the stock market.

“Not only did the stock market take a hit with these tariffs, but Luka’s stock took a major hit,” Williams said on Friday’s edition of “Get Up.” “This is a concerning issue – if you’re gonna be a liability on the defensive end, you need to be prolific on the offensive end. His last five games, he’s been shooting below 50% from the field, and he’s one of the least efficient volume shooters since he’s joined the Lakers.”

The Dallas Mavericks cited defense as one of the main reasons why they traded Doncic away, despite his global superstardom and young age.

Williams made that claim on Friday, before the stock market’s second big dip of the week and the morning after Doncic went 0-for-6 from deep in a 123-116 loss to the Golden State Warriors, whose stock is sky-high since obtaining Jimmy Butler.

Doncic must have watched TV, because later that night, he dropped 35 points in a 124-108 win against the New Orleans Pelicans, knocking four of his 10 shots from behind the arc.

Lakers fans would benefit largely if both the stock market and Doncic improved. Los Angeles is in third place in the Western Conference, which would be their best finish in the standings since winning the NBA title in 2020.

