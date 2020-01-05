ESPN's Booger McFarland mocked over play-calling suggestion for Bills late in playoff game

ESPN broadcaster Booger McFarland was the subject of mockery Saturday night as the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans played in their wild-card playoff game.

McFarland, a two-time Super Bowl-winning former NFL defensive tackle, became the butt of jokes when he appeared to suggest the Bills should run a draw play on 3rd down then spike the ball on 4th down with only seconds left in regulation.

“I’ll tell ya what, if I’m [Bills coach] Sean McDermott at this point, you almost just run a quick draw play, get a few yards, spike it,” McFarland said.

The Bills were down three points at this stage of the game and a spike on 4th down would have been a catastrophic end to the game.

Luckily, the Bills didn’t listen to McFarland. Buffalo decided to kick and make a 47-yard field goal by Steven Hauschka which tied the game and sent it into overtime.

McFarland was mocked on Twitter.

Houston ended up winning the game thanks to a huge play from quarterback Deshaun Watson which led to a game-winning field goal.

The Texans move onto the next round to play the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs.