ESPN star Stephen A Smith fires back at Hillary Clinton over remarks about voters: ‘Last thing you need to do’

ESPN star Stephen A. Smith snapped back at former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, who told voters to “get over yourselves” when asked about Americans dreading a Trump-Biden rematch this November.

Clinton made her declaration in an appearance on Monday’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” She suggested it wasn’t a hard choice to make for voters because “one is old, and effective, and compassionate, has a heart and really cares about people. And one is old and has been charged with 91 felonies.”

Smith appeared on Tuesday night and pushed back on Clinton’s take.

“I don’t think it was a very wise statement on her part,” Smith said. “How did that work out for her in 2016? I think that’s something that we have to recognize. Yeah, she won the popular vote. But at the end of the day, she wasn’t the President of the United States. It was [Donald Trump].”

Smith pointed to Clinton’s strategy in 2016, suggesting that not campaigning in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania the last few days before the election hurt her in the end, along with then-FBI Director James Comey’s report on her emails.

“You can bring up a whole bunch of things, but at the end of the day, the last thing you need to do is to do anything that could agitate a potential voter in this particular election,” Smith added.

Clinton explained to host Jimmy Fallon she didn’t see why it would be a hard choice for voters in November.

“I don’t understand why this is even a hard choice, really. I don’t understand it,” Clinton said. “But we have to go through the election and, hopefully, people will realize what’s at stake because it’s an existential question. What kind of country we’re gonna have, what kind of democracy we can have and people who blow that off are not paying attention because it’s not like Trump, his enablers, his empowerers, his allies are not telling us what they want to do. I mean, they’re pretty clear about what kind of country they want.”

