ESPN star imitates Kirk Cousins’ shirtless plane dance in cringeworthy moment

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter decided to do his best Kirk Cousins impression prior to the Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints facing off on “Monday Night Football.”

The Minnesota Vikings quarterback was caught on the team plane after a 20-17 win over the Washington Commanders wearing his teammates’ iced-out chains and dancing in the middle of the aisle shirtless.

Well, just as the pre-game show was coming to a close, Schefter wore some of Robert Griffin III’s chains while donning the gold beads that Saints fans would wear in the stands and started dancing, too.

And yes, he was shirtless.

His ESPN counterparts were loving it, egging Schefter to continue showing off his moves (even if there were a bit cringeworthy).

Schefter is known for breaking NFL news, but after this stunt, he’s really keeping his loyal fans on their toes.

As for Cousins, he’ll continue being someone to imitate if it means the Vikings are winning football games.

It wasn’t the prettiest of performances against his former Washington team, but Cousins did what was necessary to come away with a comeback fourth-quarter victory.

Cousins finished the game 22 of 40 with 265 yards through the air with two touchdown passes and one interception.

Justin Jefferson hauled in seven catches for 115 yards and one of those touchdowns, while running back Dalvin Cook had the other through the air while rushing for 47 yards on 17 carries.

The Vikings have won six games in a row and will look to keep it going against a tough Buffalo Bills team on the road next Sunday.