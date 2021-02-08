ESPN reporter Pedro Gomez, 58, dies 'unexpectedly at home,' family says

Pedro Gomez, a longtime baseball reporter for ESPN who covered Barry Bonds during his home-run-record chase of Hank Aaron, died unexpectedly, the company announced Sunday night.

Gomez, 58, was at ESPN since 2003. He covered 25 World Series during his journalist career.

“Pedro was far more than a media personality. He was a Dad, loving husband, loyal friend, coach and mentor,” the Gomez family said in a statement. “He was our everything and his kids’ biggest believer. He died unexpectedly at home this afternoon.”

Further details behind his death were not made known.

“We are shocked and saddened to learn that our friend and colleague Pedro Gomez has passed away,” ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro said in a news release. “Pedro was an elite journalist at the highest level and his professional accomplishments are universally recognized. More importantly, Pedro was a kind, dear friend to us all. Our hearts are with Pedro’s family and all who love him at this extraordinarily difficult time.”

Tributes poured in for Gomez as word of his untimely death trickled out.

Gomez, the son of Cuban refugees, was a reporter for The Miami News and The San Diego Union-Tribune before joining the Oakland Athletics beat for the San Jose Mercury News and Sacramento Bee in the 1990s. He was a sports columnist for the Arizona Republic from 1997 to 2003 before joining ESPN.

He is survived by his wife and three children.