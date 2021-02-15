ESPN releases statement regarding Dana White's comments on Gina Carano, Ariel Helwani

UFC president Dana White defended now-former Disney actress and mixed martial arts star Gina Carano after she put out social media posts last week that were insensitive and anti-Semitic.

While defending her, White also took a shot at ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, who comes from a Jewish heritage.

“Leave Gina alone,” White said at the time. “Listen, we make mistakes. We all make mistakes. For everybody to go in on her — I love how Ariel Helwani made it all about him. It was all about him. Such a d–che.”

Helwani shared a video over the weekend criticizing Carano for comparing modern conservatives to Jewish people in Nazi Germany.

“As a Jewish person, and as a human being, it just doesn’t sit well,” he says in the video, shared to his Instagram. “And I wish she would have never posted that. And quite frankly I wish someone would have talked to her about her social media posts over the past year. Some of them not even political. Just in general, they felt off to me. I am sorry she has gone down this path.”

Many of Helwani’s colleagues at ESPN came to his defense, and the company released a statement publicly for the first time on Monday.

“Ariel is a valued colleague and an exceptional MMA reporter. His record speaks for itself,” ESPN told the New York Post.

Carano, a star in “The Mandalorian”, compared Republicans living in the current American political climate to Jews during the Holocaust.

“Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children,” Carano wrote on her Instagram story with a sad face emoji.

She added a passage in quotes below her comment.

“Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?”