ESPN draws backlash for social media post on World Series champ Bobby Jenks’ death

The death of Bobby Jenks shocked the baseball world last week and emotions ran high on social media as ESPN caught some flak for its wording on a social media post about the late former closer.

Jenks, 44, died after a battle with stomach cancer. He was a two-time All-Star with the Chicago White Sox and was the anchor for the bullpen in 2005 during their magical postseason run, defeating the Houston Astros in the World Series. He had four saves in that postseason.

A social media post about Jenks described him as “being on the roster.”

“Bobby Jenks, a two-time All-Star pitcher for the Chicago White Sox, who was on the roster when the franchise won the 2005 World Series, died on Friday in Sintra, Portugal, the team announced,” the post on X read.

Former players like A.J. Pierzynski and Doug Mientkiewicz took issue with the post.

Jenks was a fifth-round pick in 2000 out of high school, made his MLB debut in 2005 and immediately burst onto the scene. In 32 games, he pitched to a 2.75 ERA and struck out 11.4 batters per nine.

Because of his rapid success, he earned the closer’s role ahead of the postseason. He appeared in all four games of that Fall Classic and got the final out that snapped the Sox’s 88-year championship drought.

He retired after the 2011 season, spending six of his seven seasons in Chicago and the other with the Boston Red Sox.

Jenks finished his career with a 3.53 ERA and 351 strikeouts.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.