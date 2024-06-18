ESPN broadcaster takes swipe at Caitlin Clark coverage after foul in NBA Finals

ESPN broadcaster Doris Burke appeared to take a swipe at the coverage around Caitlin Clark as she commentated on Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks.

In the second quarter, Mavericks forward P.J. Washington and Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis were involved in some pushing and shoving as they jockeyed for position. Washington threw Porzingis on the ground but only received a common foul.

Washington and Porzingis’ teammates tried to get the last word in as they were being separated.

Burke then chimed in with her remark.

“If that were Caitlin Clark it might spark a debate for a week,” Burke said, with play-by-play man Mike Breen laughing.

Boston closed out the NBA Finals in Game 5 to win their 18th NBA championship.

The fouls on Clark have garnered a ton of attention this month, specifically coming in the Indiana Fever’s games against the Chicago Sky.

Earlier this month, Sky guard Chennedy Carter delivered a hip check to Clark, which sent the rookie to the ground. The foul sparked a firestorm on social media and television. Clark said it was not a basketball play.

The coverage around Clark exploded again on Sunday when Angel Reese was called for a flagrant foul for clocking the sharpshooter in the face on a lay-up attempt.

Clark downplayed the foul in the postgame press conference.

“It is what it is, you know, she’s trying to make a play on the ball and get the block,” Clark said. “I mean it happens and then those free throws when you have to shoot with nobody at the line are kind of hard. So I was just focusing on making those free throws.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

