ESPN airs pre-game prayer for Cotton Bowl after backlash for not showing national anthem after terror attack

ESPN’s coverage of the Cotton Bowl between Ohio State and Texas on Friday night included the airing of a prayer on the field before the game.

The prayer was read by former chair of the Cotton Bowl Athletic Association, Fred McClure, immediately after a moment of silence to recognize those who have been killed by the ongoing California wildfires and the deadly terrorist attack in New Orleans on Jan. 1 that killed 14 innocent people.

“Loving father, we seek your blessings today for all those gathered here and especially for those on the field as we come together to celebrate the 89th Cotton Bowl Classic, we lift up the young men representing the Ohio State Buckeyes and the the Texas Longhorns. Keep them safe from injury and harm. Instill within them a deep respect for one another, and reward them or their perseverance,” McClure said.

“We are grateful for the freedom and the privilege that we have in this nation to compete and connect through sports. Yet we are mindful of those who are unable to participate due to violence, poverty or discrimination. Lord, stir our hearts to tear down these barriers by striving to give our best, treating others with dignity and respect, and reflecting your grace and kindness in all that we do. Now receive all your glory, your power and your honor forever, amen!”

Ohio State went on to beat Texas 28-14 to advance to the national championship game against Notre Dame.

ESPN’s airing of the pre-game prayer comes after a week of immense backlash for the network’s decision not to air the national anthem ahead of the Sugar Bowl game in New Orleans, which was postponed from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2 after the New Orleans attack.

The backlash prompted the network to air the Sugar Bowl’s national anthem later in the week during a Thursday edition of “SportsCenter.” Still, many fans considered the network’s gesture too late at that point. The network also made sure to air the national anthem ahead of Thursday’s Orange Bowl between Penn State and Notre Dame.

ESPN wasn’t the only company to prompt fierce backlash for the presentation of the Sugar Bowl, either.

Allstate CEO Tom Wilson ignited a firestorm of criticism on social media with a video statement addressing the terror attack in New Orleans just ahead of the Sugar Bowl , of which Allstate is the official corporate sponsor. In the video, Wilson suggested Americans have an “addiction to divisiveness” and must “accept people’s imperfections and differences.”

“Our prayers went to victims and their families. We also need to be stronger together by overcoming an addiction to divisiveness and negativity. Join Allstate working in local communities all across America to amplify the positive, increase trust and accept people’s imperfections and differences. Together we win,” Wilson says in the video.

Many fans insisted they would be canceling their Allstate insurance plans after the video aired.

Allstate later deleted the video from its social media accounts.