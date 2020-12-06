Errol Spence Jr. retains welterweight titles in victory over Danny Garcia

Errol Spence Jr. defeated Danny Garcia via unanimous decision Saturday night to retain the WBC and IBF welterweight titles.

The judges scored the fight 116-112, 116-112, 117-111 in favor of Spence.

It was Spence’s first fight since he was involved in a horrific car crash in October 2019 which led to misdemeanor drunken driving charges. The fight took place at AT&T Stadium in Dallas and aired on Fox Sports’ pay-per-view.

Spence had won the titles in September 2019 in a split-decision victory over Shawn Porter in Los Angeles. A month after the fight, Spence was involved in the wreck. He was ejected from his Ferrari and was only treated for facial lacerations.

“I feel my accident helped me a lot with just basically put my feet on the ground and humbling myself and realizing that a lot of people don’t get a second chance,” Spence said in the press conference leading up to the fight. “I feel like you’re going to see a better me overall and I’m here to show everybody why.”

“The Truth” moved to 27-0 with the victory. He has 21 knockouts to his record. “Swift” Garcia fell to 36-3 overall.

Terence Crawford was on hand to watch the fight at the Dallas Cowboys’ cathedral. Crawford, the current WBO welterweight champion, is undefeated and Spence could be his next opponent. Crawford recently defeated Kell Brook.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.