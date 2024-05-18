Erik Spoelstra’s ex-wife Nikki claps back at ‘thirst trap’ talk after series of social media posts

Over the past several months, Nikki Sapp, the ex-wife of Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra, has shown she is willing to fire back at critics when she thinks it’s necessary.

Earlier this year, she clapped back at social media users who claimed she dropped the ball divorcing the two-time NBA champion. News of the divorce surfaced in January, shortly before Spoelstra and the Heat agreed to an eight-year contract extension.

The deal is reportedly worth around $120 million.

After some social media users called out Sapp over the divorce’s timing, she shrugged off the critics, saying they were part of an “uninformed society.”

“Lol. I’m going to address this comment NOT as it pertains to my personal life choices but as it relates to a general thought process that I believe a lot of people have and that a lot of people have harassed me with over the years,” she wrote on her Instagram story in January, according to the New York Post. “According to crass, ignorant, uninformed society at large, women can’t ‘win.’

“Women can’t be genuinely in love with someone successful. No, they’re pretending and they’re in it for the money. And if a woman chooses to not be with a successful partner, apparently she’s an idiot.”

This week, Sapp once again responded to internet trolls. Some social media users recently accused her of posting “thirst trap” photos to her Instagram. But Sapp pushed back against the narrative.

“Knock it off with the ‘thirst trap’ narrative guys, I’m not here for it. I’m 37 years old and I’ve had THREE babies. I was a dancer my whole life, turned pro, taught dance up until I had those kids,” she wrote on Instagram. “Into fitness and fashion/style IN ADDITION to all the healing things.

“And… if you *really* wanna see me in an alleged ‘thirst trap,’ check out the miami heat dancers posters from 2005-2008 and let me know if the trap was, um… Trappin. I have a sneaky suspicion that it was, indeed.”

Spoelstra and Sapp married in 2016 and share three children. They announced their decision to divorce in a joint statement in November.

Sapp is a former Heat dancer and the host of the “The Know with Nikki Spo” podcast.

Spoelstra recently finished his 16th season as the Heat’s head coach.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

