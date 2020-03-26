Eric Dickerson taking frustrations with Rams logo to front office

Legendary NFL running back Eric Dickerson expressed his displeasure with the new Los Angeles Rams logo over the course of the week and on Wednesday he said he would speak to the team about it.

Dickerson, who played for the Rams from 1983 to 1987, tweeted two logos that have gotten the most positive responses as replacements for what the team released Monday.

“[email protected] fans, thanks again for all your passionate responses. The two logos below received the most support. I have noted your feedback for tweaks to each logo. I’ll share these with the Rams and our thoughts on why we love and take pride in our old logo. Proud to be your voice,” he wrote.

Dickerson also voiced his frustration on “The Doug Gottlieb Show” on Monday.

“I asked the guys, ‘Why mess with something that’s good?’” he said. “The Cowboys don’t change their logos. The Raiders don’t change their logos. The Colts, when they went from Baltimore to Indianapolis, didn’t [change logos].”

Dickerson said it was explained to him that the logo change was part of an effort for the Rams to create their own identity in the city.

“I said, that has nothing to do with nothing,” he said. “The players who played there, you give them respect. Anybody who plays under the Rams’ logo, no matter where they were, played for the Rams.”

The Rams’ new primary logo features an “LA” with a ram’s horn curved around the letters, while the secondary logo is a modern update of the classic ram’s head logo occasionally used by the team in previous decades. New uniforms will also be revealed later in the year.

“It blends the best of our past with what we believe is the best of our future,” Rams COO Kevin Demoff said.