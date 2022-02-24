Eric Bieniemy expected back with Chiefs after all

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy once again finds himself heading back to the Kansas City Chiefs after failing to land a head coaching gig.

It seems as though every season Bieniemy, 52, spends on the Chiefs’ sideline will be his last. He has interviewed with 14 NFL teams in recent years, but is yet to be offered a head coaching job. That’s the story of Bieniemy’s yearly offseason cycle. Wash, rinse, repeat.

This year was no different, and Bieniemy has now verbally agreed to return to the Chiefs as their offensive coordinator next fall, a role he’s held since 2018.

“(Bieniemy’s) contract isn’t signed yet, but belief is it will get done,” Matt Verderame tweeted. “Chiefs supported Bieniemy as he interviewed with (other teams), but also want him back.”

Bieniemy spent 10 seasons as a running back in the NFL. His playing career ended in 1999, and he joined the pro coaching ranks in 2006. He’s been on Kansas City head coach Andy Reid’s staff since the 2013 campaign and is widely regarded as one of the league’s top coordinators. Under Reid and Bieniemy, Kansas City has played in four consecutive AFC Championship Games.

They’ll try and make it five straight, come fall. And then it’ll likely be wash, rinse, repeat for Bieniemy in 2023.