English Premier League club clarifies support for Black Lives Matter movement

Crystal Palace of the English Premier League clarified its stance with the Black Lives Matter movement on Thursday and decried anyone trying to hijack the message to push their own politics.

The Black Lives Matter group in the United Kingdom was accused of “spreading hate” when it tweeted its stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict, demanding a “Free Palestine.” It also sent messages about defunding the police and getting rid of capitalism, according to The Sun.

“As people will have seen from our first home game, we have placed banners over our seated areas at Selhurst Park that read: BLACK LIVES MATTER,” Crystal Palace said in a statement.

“We stand proudly alongside members of the BAME community, our players and employees, and behind the ideals and ethos of ‘black lives matter’. However, we would like to make clear that we do not endorse any pressure group or body that carries the same term in its name, and we strongly believe that organizations should not use this important force for change and positivity to push their own political agendas.”

The English Premier League was among the European soccer leagues who decided to support the Black Lives Matter movement in the U.S. in the wake of George Floyd’s police-involved death.

Many players wore Black Lives Matter armbands and took knees prior to the start of matches.