Enes Kanter: NBA commissioner says if season starts up, it will be '100 percent without fans'

Boston Celtics big man Enes Kanter would like to go back out on court but knows things are going to be different in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kanter said Wednesday in an interview on “The Brian Kilmeade Show” that everyone associated with the league wants to play, but the safety of players is going to be the top priority

“I had a conversation with [NBA Commissioner] Adam Silver a couple of days ago,” he told host Brian Kilmeade. “When we were talking to him, I was told then all they care about, the NBA, all the players, is safety first. And Adam Silver said even if we open up the season, it is going to be 100 percent without the fans. I think they are looking to make a decision between two to four weeks if they are going to cancel the season or not.”

Kanter said he’s heard that Las Vegas and Orlando were named as two potential neutral sites if the season begins again, but understands the risks of keeping all the players and personnel around in one hotel.

“I don’t know how safe it’s going to be. Because you say now, put the whole NBA teams in a hotel and stay in them for two months and what about the workers at the hotel?” Kanter said. “What about the room service people? What about the cleaning service people? You cannot put everyone in a bubble.”

Kanter also said he is as amazed as every other basketball fan watching “The Last Dance” documentary that focuses on Michael Jordan and his last championship with the Chicago Bulls. Kanter told Kilmeade that watching the ESPN film has been giving him “goosebumps”

“He was a hero of mine like every kid. I actually had a chance to meet him when I was 16 years old in New York and it was like a dream come true,” Kanter said of meeting with the Bulls legend.

“I’m just amazed as every episode goes by. It just shows how much he dedicated himself, how he was so disciplined and … his love and passion for the game was just so amazing and on a different level. It shows why he was like the greatest of all-time. I’m really excited about the last episodes coming up Sunday. It’s going to be fun I’m sure,” he said.

Whether he’s better than LeBron James is a complicated answer for Kanter.

“That’s a tough question. If they play 1-on-1, I’m taking LeBron, but if they play on a team I’m taking Michael Jordan.”