Emory Jones, former Florida QB, lands at Arizona State with huge NIL deal

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Less than two months after entering his name into the NCAA’s transfer portal, former Florida quarterback Emory Jones has a new home. The ex-Gator is headed to Arizona State and once there, he’ll cash in.

Per Chris Karpman of SunDevilSource.com, Jones will reportedly receive $75,000 and use of a vehicle in exchange for marketing opportunities with ASU. Jones’ deal falls under the NCAA’s oft-discussed name, image, likeness umbrella that continues to witness donors pour money and materials into the pockets of student-athletes. It’s believed to be the largest NIL deal ever received by a Sun Devil.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

On Thursday evening OutKick’s Alejandro Avila relayed details of an NIL deal that was secured by Texas’ Bijan Robinson that includes use of a Lamborghini.

Last week, a University of Miami basketball threatened to transfer or enter the NBA Draft if the compensation in his NIL deal wasn’t increased – this was a result of a new teammate reportedly receiving $400,000 per year, plus a car.

Jones was with the Gators for four seasons, having served as the backup QB until last fall. Once entrenched as the starter (he took the first snap under center in 12 of 13 games), Jones flourished despite Florida finishing the season with a disappointing 6-7 record. The redshirt junior threw for more than 2,700 yards and 19 touchdowns against 13 picks. His 759 rushing yards led the team.

Now at Arizona State, Jones would seem to be the odds on favorite to be the top signal caller. The Sun Devils lost three-year starter Jayden Daniels to LSU earlier this year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Should he not unseat any of the five other QBs on the Sun Devils’ roster, he’ll be amongst the NCAA’s most well-compensated backups.