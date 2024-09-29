Emmitt Smith, Calvin Johnson among NFL legends who endorse Harris for president

Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign launched the “Athletes for Harris” effort on Saturday and received the support of several legendary superstars from all sports, including 15 Pro Football Hall of Famers.

The campaign has 10 co-chairs leading the charge, USA Today reported. They are Magic Johnson, Billie Jean King, Steve Kerr, Ali Kreiger, Candace Parker, Doc Rivers, Dawn Staley, Ali Truwit, Chris Paul and Thomas Booker.

“I have known Vice President Harris for over 25 years, and you can count on her to deliver on what she says she is going to do,” the Los Angeles Lakers legend said in a statement. “She’ll be a President for all people, no matter the race, language, sexual orientation, or party line.

“She showed all of us – and showed the world – that she was ready to be President, how smart she is, and her plan for the country in that debate. We are not going backwards; we are moving forward. For all of the athletes out there, don’t be afraid to use your platforms – we need all of you to get involved. Share this with your friends that Vice President Harris has an agenda that will move the country forward. The Magic Man is on board.”

Fifteen Pro Football Hall of Famers endorsed Harris for president as well, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

They are Mel Blount, Emmitt Smith, Kellen Winslow, Andre Tippett, Marv Levy, Alan Page, Drew Pearson, Kenny Houston, Jan Stenerud, Calvin Johnson, Robert Brazile, Willie Roaf, Mike Haynes, Elvin Bethea and Ron Mix.

“Athletes are among the most trusted voices for key voting blocs, especially young men, making them uniquely qualified campaigners for Vice President Harris and Governor (Tim) Walz’s campaign,” the Harris campaign said in a statement to USA Today. “Sporting events and games are also key moments that draw in large and politically diverse audiences, audiences that are increasing their reach with Gen Z and younger men.”

