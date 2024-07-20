Embattled boxer Ryan Garcia charged with vandalizing Beverly Hills hotel

A tough stretch for embattled boxer Ryan Garcia took another turn Thursday after prosecutors in California announced he was charged with vandalizing a hotel in Beverly Hills.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said in a press release this week that Garcia has been charged with one misdemeanor count of vandalism of $400 or more in damage or destruction of property.

Garcia is accused of vandalizing the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills in the city of Beverly Hills June 8.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“While we are grateful no injuries were reported in this incident, reckless behavior that damages property shows a blatant and unacceptable disregard for the safety and peace of our community,” Gascón said. “Our office will work to ensure the responsible individual is held accountable.”

At the time of his arrest last month, Garcia’s lawyer, Darin Chavez, told ESPN the incident happened during a difficult time for the 25-year-old boxer.

“Ryan has been open about his struggles with mental health over the years, and at this time he is dealing with an immense emotional burden,” Chavez said, adding that Garcia recently lost his mother.

TROUBLED BOXER RYAN GARCIA ‘HEADED TO REHAB’ AFTER RACIST REMARKS, EXPULSION FROM BOXING ORGANIZATION

“The support and understanding from fans and the public are crucial as he navigates these personal challenges. We are working diligently to provide Ryan with the resources he needs. Our team is committed to ensuring that he receives the appropriate help and care to address both his immediate and long-term well-being. We ask for continued support and compassion as Ryan focuses on his family and his health at this time.”

Garcia said earlier this month he was heading to rehab after he was expelled from the World Boxing Council for racially offensive remarks he made about Black people and George Floyd, as well as anti-Muslim comments.

Garcia later apologized on social media, adding, “If you get triggered by a word that means you are too sensitive.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Garcia is facing up to one year in jail if found guilty. He is due back in court Aug. 7.

In response to the charges, Garcia said on X, “No way I’m going to jail.”

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos and Ryan Morik contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.