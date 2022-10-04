Elton John unleashes savage troll during concert after Braves sweep Mets

Even Sir Elton John took some time out his recent concert in Nashville to add to the New York Mets’ misery.

Many may not have known that the “Rocket Man” is a huge Atlanta Braves fan. After he learned his favorite baseball team completed a three-game sweep of their division rivals, he informed the crowd.

“And something that makes me very happy tonight: The Braves swept the Mets,” John said before giving a fist pump and starting back playing his piano.

The Braves defeated the Mets 5-3 on Sunday night to take a 2 game lead in the NL East at the time.

The sweep reduced the Braves’ magic number to clinch a fifth straight NL East title to 1.

The first game in the series featured a 5-2 Braves win on Sept. 30 in which the Braves beat two-time Cy Young winner Jacbo deGrom. Game 2 saw another former Cy Young winner, Max Scherzer, suffer his fifth loss on the season.

The good news for the Mets is they have already clinched their first postseason appearance since 2016. The bad news, the Mets blew a 10.5-game lead over the Braves earlier this season.

In the current MLB playoff format, division winners earn a bye and automatically advance to the Division Series. Meanwhile, the wild card round consists of a best-of-3 game series for the right to play in the NLDS or the ALDS.

The MLB playoffs begin Oct. 7.

John owns a home in Atlanta and has been a longtime Braves fan. He was even known to stop by and visit the team during Bobby Cox’s tenure as the club’s manager from 1990-2010.

The legendary musician recently stopped by the White House’s South Lawn for a performance.

It marked his first show at the White House since he performed with Stevie Wonder at a state dinner in 1998 honoring British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

The 75-year-old is currently on his farewell tour and says he will retire about more than 50 years on stage.