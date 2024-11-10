Elon Musk commends Nick Bosa for paying a fine for wearing MAGA hat ahead of Trump’s election win

San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa has been heralded as an election hero by conservatives after flashing a “Make America Great Again” hat during a postgame interview Oct. 27.

On Saturday, it was announced Bosa was fined $11,255 for the stunt, but the penalty prompted Trump supporters to celebrate Bosa.

Elon Musk responded to news of Bosa’s fine in a post on X, celebrating the defensive end with fire and American flag emoji.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Musk was one of Trump’s most valuable allies in the homestretch of his presidential campaign.

Musk poured at least $130 million into the Trump campaign effort after an assassination attempt on the former president, funding a major swing-state campaign operation with a focus on battleground Pennsylvania.

Musk isn’t alone in his support of Bosa after news of the fine. Hordes of NFL fans on social media have posted in support of the 49ers pass rusher.

“Nick Bosa gets it. Standing for what’s right is always worth the cost,” one fan wrote on X.

Others were quick to criticize Bosa for even flashing the hat at all. One critic brought up the fact that Bosa declined to elaborate on his stance when asked about the hat after the game.

“He’s a coward. Ran away from his own platform when they asked him to elaborate,” the critic wrote.

49ERS’ NICK BOSA GETS SUPPORT FROM NFL GREAT AFTER FLASHING MAGA HAT

While speaking to reporters, Bosa was asked about his decision to wear the pro-Trump hat, and he said he would “not talk too much about” it, only saying it was “an important time.”

Speaking with the media the day after the election, Bosa had no regrets.

“It was well worth it,” Bosa said before being fined.

The NFL rulebook says in Rule 5, Section 4, Article 8 what players are allowed and not allowed to wear on game days and prohibits political expression without league approval.

Bosa has been a longtime supporter of President-elect Trump going back to before he entered the NFL. He revealed in 2019 that he scrubbed his X account of Trump posts and criticism of former 49ers quarterback and activist Colin Kaepernick over fears he might not be embraced by the City of San Francisco should he get drafted by the 49ers.

Former Chicago Bears great Brian Urlacher lent his support to Bosa, commenting on Bosa’s Instagram post that showed a collage of photos, including the moment he showed off the Trump cap.

“MAGA,” Urlacher wrote in the comments section along with two American flags.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, Robert Rivas, who serves as the 71st speaker of the California State Assembly, called for Bosa to be traded.

“I hope [49ers CEO Jed York] trades Nick Bosa to Mar-A-Lago. As a lifelong 49ers fan, I can say I’ve seen enough of Bosa in California,” Rivas posted on X.

Bosa is not the only vocal Trump supporter in the league. Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker also endorsed Trump earlier this year.

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes did not officially endorse a candidate, but his mother openly supported Trump. Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, liked posts in support of Trump on social media.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.