Elijah Moore talks Jets trade after another unproductive game: ‘I don’t get the ball’

New York Jets receiver Elijah Moore played on Sunday against the New England Patriots despite requesting a trade earlier in the week due to lack of usage.

That usage remained the same in the team’s 22-17 loss.

Moore, the team’s second-round pick from a season ago, was targeted just once, not securing the catch, after getting no targets in the team’s win over the Green Bay Packers last week.

In the locker room, he spoke with reporters about his chemistry with quarterback Zach Wilson, and he was blunt.

“I don’t even know, I couldn’t even tell you. I don’t get the ball. I don’t know,” he said.

The Jets have two days to fulfill Moore’s wish as the NFL trade deadline is Nov. 1. However, the Jets have reportedly made it clear that they don’t wish to trade the 34th overall pick that’s just getting started in the league.

“At the end of the day, this is like a legacy,” he said when asked why he called for a trade. “I love football a lot, and I know a lot of people do. Like I said, there’s a lot of things behind the scenes I’d rather keep inside that happen towards my reaction for that. It is what it is.”

The most yards Moore has had in a single game this season was 53 during the win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4. He had three catches on four targets in that game. The most targets he’s had on the year was nine in Week 3.

Moore proved he could be a matchup nightmare after totaling 538 yards on 43 receptions with five touchdowns in his rookie season.

As long as he remains a Jet, Moore will continue doing what he has to do to help the team … even if he’s not getting the ball.

“I’m here. And while I’m here, I want to do the best I can and help my teammates out. I love all my brothers, so we didn’t get the win today, but we’re trying to focus on the next game,” he said.

The leading receiver for the Jets in their loss to the Patriots was rookie 10th overall pick Garrett Wilson, who finished with 115 yards on six catches.