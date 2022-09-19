Eli Manning tries out for Penn State football as ‘Chad Powers’ in hilarious skit

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning enjoyed a very successful college career at Ole Miss, but he tried his hand again at making a college team disguised as “Chad Powers.”

On his ESPN show, “Eli’s Places,” the Penn State Nittany Lions football program had no clue who Powers was when he walked through the door.

It was Manning, disguised with a long, flowing wig, mustache and prosthetics, that left coaches and players without a clue of who this “homeschooled” Pennsylvania prospect was.

Proof of that was seen before Manning went through the workouts, talking to some of the prospects and asking questions like, “Are you nervous?”

Manning ran a 40-yard dash, and though his flow and form looked impeccable, the coaches didn’t seem too impressed with a 5.49-second result.

But then came time to start slinging the pigskin, and Manning showed why he was able to play for 16 seasons with the Giants. One coach asked him while he warmed up what team he played for, and he said that his mom homeschooled him and was also his coach. Very believable, Mr. Powers.

Manning looked to complete his passes and go through his drills very nicely, but unfortunately, Franklin says Powers failed to make the team.

Either way, Manning doesn’t need to put on a disguise to be told he’s a good quarterback. He won two Super Bowls and two Super Bowl MVP awards with Big Blue during his 16-year tenure in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

He set multiple records, including the most consecutive starts in team history.

Manning ended his career with 57,023 yards and 366 touchdowns with a 60.3 completion percentage. He had three seasons with 20-plus touchdowns in 2007, 2010 and 2013.