Eli Manning shares his dad’s funny texting habit in social media post

Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning shared a text he got from his father, Archie Manning, on social media on Saturday.

“FYI – (Notre Dame quarterback) Riley Leonard and (Ohio State quarterback) Will Howard were roommates at (the) Manning Passing Academy last summer! Archie,” Archie sent to Eli.

Eli captioned his post highlighting his Dad’s funny texting habit.

“Thank goodness my Dad writes his name after he sends me a text. – Eli,” Manning posted to X.

While exposing his dad’s text habits to the world, Manning also provided Archie’s anecdote about the upcoming national championship game.

Will Howard’s Buckeyes took down Archie’s grandson, Arch Manning, in the College Football Playoff semifinal on Friday.

The Buckeyes beat the Longhorns 28-14, with the Longhorn’s comeback attempt thwarted by defensive end Jack Sawyer when he stripped Quinn Ewers and picked up the fumble for an 83-yard touchdown, sealing the game.

Arch had one run for eight yards, converting on fourth down in the second quarter, but that was all the action he saw in the loss.

With starting quarterback Quinn Ewers potentially going to the NFL, Manning could end up starting for the Longhorns next season.

As for Leonard and Notre Dame, they took down Penn State 27-24 after an eventful fourth quarter.

The Manning Passing Academy has clearly helped both Leonard and Howard.

While Leonard threw two interceptions in the win, he did enough to take down Penn State as he threw for 235 yards and a touchdown, while rushing the ball for 35 yards and a touchdown as well.

For Ohio State, Howard threw for 289 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the win that included a big fourth down conversion on a quarterback run in the fourth quarter.

The two roommates from the Manning Passing Academy will face off against each other on Jan. 20, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

